Cyclosporiasis outbreak drives Central Virginia shoppers to local markets and produce stands

RICHMOND, Va. — Reports of cyclosporiasis across 34 states are pushing some Central Virginia residents toward local farm markets and produce stands, where businesses are reporting a surge in new customers on top of an already busy summer season.

Melanie Quinn, a Lancaster County resident, said she has always preferred shopping at local produce stands for fruit and vegetables.

"Well, I think we know how it was raised and what we're eating, which is very important. We like to support the local farming industry here," Quinn said. "Definitely, the outbreak does drive home the point of knowing where your food comes from."

Hunter Beadles, with Polegreen Produce, said Quinn is not alone. Beadles said the Hanover market has seen an uptick in business during an already busy time of year.

"I've definitely seen more people asking for lettuce," Beadles said.

At Mamma Kelly's Market in Goochland, Amber Healy said she is also seeing more people buying local.

"Yes, 100 percent. People are a little leery of going to the grocery store right now. They are not exactly sure what is contaminated and what is not. But just knowing that the produce is coming straight from the ground to the stand, is way more comforting," Healy said.

Cyclosporiasis is a food and waterborne illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, which causes long-lasting and sometimes explosive diarrhea.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration pinpointed a large-scale cluster tied to contaminated shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico. On Sunday, the FDA announced that a sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms that had previously tested positive for the Cyclospora parasite was a false positive.

However, in a statement Monday, the FDA said the false-positive lab sample does not change the basis for the FDA's ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming data supporting the voluntary recall by Taylor Farms.

MaryBeth DeMarco, a foodborne disease epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, said the state does not currently have an outbreak.

"As of Thursday, July 16th, we have 79 cases that have been reported by the Virginia Department of Health. The number of cyclosporiasis cases reported to VDH typically increases in the spring and summer months and it's expected that case counts will increase in the coming weeks just due to the seasonal nature of the illness," DeMarco said.

While the number of cases in Virginia is not as widespread as in other states, including neighboring Kentucky and West Virginia, Quinn said she will continue to be vigilant and shop local.

"Now we're looking at alternatives too. So, we'll perhaps eat tomatoes with mozzarella and balsamic versus eating them in a salad with lettuce," Quinn said.

Cyclosporiasis outbreaks have historically been linked to bagged salads, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions. The health department says anyone who suspects they have been infected should see a doctor or contact their local health department so the case can be reported.

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