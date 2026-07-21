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Multiple data centers planned for Petersburg; documents shed light on new details

NuVu Real Estate’s planned three-building data center campus
City of Petersburg via Richmond BizSense
The approved site plan for NuVu Real Estate’s planned three-building data center campus between I-95 and County Drive in Petersburg.
NuVu Real Estate’s planned three-building data center campus
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PETERSBURG, Va. -- When then-governor Glenn Youngkin held what would be his final progress report on his Partnership for Petersburg initiative in January, he also announced several projects in the works for the city, including a little-known, billion-dollar data center project. It was apparently the first public mention of the project – a 75-acre, 300-megawatt facility that NuVu Real Estate, a Northern Virginia firm, had submitted to the city the previous May and, in the weeks following Youngkin’s announcement, would secure the first site plan approval for a data center in Petersburg.

Unlike other data center projects proposed in the city, NuVu’s didn’t require zoning approval from city council and therefore didn’t go through a public hearing process. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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