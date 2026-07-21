Multiple data centers planned for Petersburg; documents shed light on new details

PETERSBURG, Va. -- When then-governor Glenn Youngkin held what would be his final progress report on his Partnership for Petersburg initiative in January, he also announced several projects in the works for the city, including a little-known, billion-dollar data center project. It was apparently the first public mention of the project – a 75-acre, 300-megawatt facility that NuVu Real Estate, a Northern Virginia firm, had submitted to the city the previous May and, in the weeks following Youngkin’s announcement, would secure the first site plan approval for a data center in Petersburg.

Unlike other data center projects proposed in the city, NuVu’s didn’t require zoning approval from city council and therefore didn’t go through a public hearing process. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.