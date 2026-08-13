Chesterfield teen wins USGA Junior Amateur, earns spot in U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Noah Maclauchlan has been playing golf since he was 5 years old, competing in tournaments up and down the East Coast. This summer, the Chesterfield teenager capped years of near-misses and perseverance with a USGA Junior Amateur Championship title — and a spot in next year's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The road to the championship was anything but smooth. Maclauchlan first attempted to qualify for the U.S. Junior as a freshman, failed, and then forgot to sign up his sophomore year. This year, local qualifying in Virginia Beach came down to a single shot. He missed automatic qualification by one stroke and was forced into a playoff just to earn an alternate spot.

"We were there from four in the morning to, like, 7:30 at night before we left the golf course," Maclauchlan said. "I went into a four-man playoff with me and actually three of my other buddies. It was insane how it worked. We went to one playoff hole. I birdied the first hole. I earned the first alternate spot."

That spot guaranteed him nothing. He still needed another player to withdraw or otherwise qualify before he could compete. Two weeks before the championship, he got the call — and brought his family along for the ride.

His father, Tim, described the commitment the week required.

"When you've got a 7-year-old and you got a 7 a.m. tee time, you got to get up at five. It's a lot for sure, and this is — I mean, this has kind of been our life for the last three, four years," Tim said.

The USGA Junior Amateur begins with two rounds of stroke play. The top 64 scores then advance to match play, a bracket-style format similar to the NCAA tournament. Reaching that stage alone is considered a significant achievement. Maclauchlan went further — all the way to the championship match against the top-ranked junior player in the country.

He said his mindset going in was focused on the experience rather than the outcome.

"I viewed the opportunity as in, we're gonna enjoy every last moment of this, no matter what happens in each match," Maclauchlan said. "Me and my brother were just super thankful and just enjoying every time we got to go set foot on the golf course."

With his brother Liam serving as his caddy, Maclauchlan played what he described as the best golf of his life over 31 holes.

"In that 31-hole stretch, I had never played that good golf in my life," Maclauchlan said. "We made every putt that we looked at inside 10 feet, even if it was outside 10 feet, every time I stepped over the ball to putt it, I thought it was going in."

Liam said the performance did not surprise him.

"To be honest, I really wasn't surprised. I knew he had this in him, and it was only a matter of time before it came out," Liam said.

A putt on the 31st hole clinched the title. Back in Chesterfield, a watch party erupted.

Liam described the moment from across the green.

"Over that last putt, I mean, I was shaking. I was just on the other side of the green, just praying and shaking and when I saw him hit the putt and I was tracking, like, I just blacked out, like, I didn't even see the ball go in the hole," Liam said.

Their mother, August, was watching from home.

"The golf community moms that were texting me ... I was crying, I think for two days straight. I think I'm still dehydrated," August said.

Tim reflected on what the win meant in the broader context of the sport.

"That's what I love about this, about the game, the sport of golf is, it's really on you, and when you earn it, nobody can take it from you," Tim said.

Maclauchlan said the outpouring of support was unlike anything he had experienced.

"The support was the best I had ever gotten from anyone and that many people at one time. It was truly the best moment of my life," Maclauchlan said.

Maclauchlan was the first recipient of the Tiger Woods Trophy, which is now awarded to the winner of the Junior Amateur since Woods won the event three consecutive years. He also receives an exemption into the next two U.S. Amateurs and next year's U.S. Open, which will be played at Pebble Beach in California. His father will likely pull rank to caddy for that one.

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