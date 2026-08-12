NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond. What to know before you go.

RICHMOND, Va. — The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway Saturday for the Cookout 400, and officials are urging fans to plan ahead for what's expected to be a busy weekend.

Camping and premium parking are already sold out, and officials expect heavy traffic around the venue.

Heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend? Prepare for heavy traffic.

Free general parking opens at 10 a.m., and police are urging fans to arrive early to beat the rush.

Fans who arrive early can check out driver experiences and free activities in the fan zones.

"There's going to be plenty to do when you arrive early," Richmond Raceway President Lori Waran said.

Event organizers say fans can speed up entry by preparing digital tickets before arriving. For those with parking permits, organizers recommend downloading them ahead of time.

"If you have a permit, please download it before you get near the racetrack. Have the picture of it on your phone or have it downloaded to your Apple wallet so you can have that ready at the gate," Dan Schmidt with RMC Events said.

To help clear traffic after the race, police will turn some nearby roads into one-way outbound lanes. The track is also screening the movie "Days of Thunder" in the parking lot to help stagger departures.

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