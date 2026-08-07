Virginia deputy killed in the line of duty: 'Unimaginable loss'

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — An Appomattox County Sheriff's Office Deputy was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

According to a news release from Sheriff Robert Richardson, Deputy Burlie W. Duvall III was killed while assisting at the scene of a crash.

WTVR

"Deputy Burlie W. Duvall III dedicated his life to protecting this community, and he gave that life while serving others. His courage, selflessness, and commitment to duty will never be forgotten," Richardson wrote. "We ask everyone to keep Deputy Duvall's family, our Sheriff's Office family, and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the difficult days ahead."

Additional details surrounding the incident were not available, but the release did say the investigation is ongoing.



"Deputy Duvall's sacrifice will never be forgotten. His service, dedication and commitment to the citizens of Appomattox County will forever remain a part of the legacy of this Sheriff's Office."

Funeral information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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