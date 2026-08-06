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Person killed in I-295 crash, all lanes reopen hours later

Person killed dump truck crash that closed in I-295 north for hours in Henrico
Driver killed in dump truck crash that closed in I-295 north for hours in Henrico
Deadly crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-295 in Henrico
Fatal Interstate 295 Crash
I-295 crash August 6, 2026
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 have reopened after a deadly crash late Thursday morning.

The crash, which involves an overturned dump truck, happened just before noon at the 19 mile marker, north of the Varina-Enon Bridge.

The truck driver died from their injuries at the scene, according to the Virginia State Police. Troopers are working to identify the victim and notify family members.

All lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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