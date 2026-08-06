Person killed in I-295 crash, all lanes reopen hours later

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 have reopened after a deadly crash late Thursday morning.

The crash, which involves an overturned dump truck, happened just before noon at the 19 mile marker, north of the Varina-Enon Bridge.

The truck driver died from their injuries at the scene, according to the Virginia State Police. Troopers are working to identify the victim and notify family members.

All lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.