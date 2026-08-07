Man killed in East End shooting, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Richmond's East End Thursday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 19th Street at 8:45 p.m.

First responders found a man down at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the man as Henry James, 50, of Richmond.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube