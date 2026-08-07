Purple Heart recipients honored at Virginia War Memorial: 'Live the legacy'

RICHMOND, Va. — At the Virginia War Memorial, Purple Heart recipients gathered on Friday to be recognized for the sacrifices they made in service to their country.

Ben King of the Virginia War Memorial reflected on what the ceremony represented.

"That's what you see today in the Purple Heart recipients today. They took a hit and they kept on going," King said.

Vietnam veteran Eddie Hinton was among those honored. Hinton said the experience of being surrounded by fellow service members carried a weight all its own.

"Comradeship, togetherness and fortitude," Hinton said. "You know you're among something bigger than yourself."

WTVR Eddie Hinton

Hinton said he understands the significance of the Purple Heart but prefers to let his actions speak rather than his words.

"That was a little touchy for me. I try not to elaborate on it too much, but I was wounded several times in Vietnam," Hinton said. "It wasn't one of those things that you talked about. You just did your duty, came home, and went on with your life."

He also spoke to the sense of duty that guided him during his service.

"There were things that I had to do, things that I was involved in that I had to get done. I also looked to taking care of my fellow Marines and myself and knowing they were taken care of and knowing that they were also taking care of me," Hinton said.

WTVR Purple Heart challenge coin

The Virginia War Memorial gave Hinton and fellow honorees a Purple Heart challenge coin, presented to those in attendance as a symbol of extraordinary service.

King described the meaning he hopes the coin carries forward.

"I want you to think about this coin as something that you use to identify the extraordinary in someone else," King said. "Live the legacy and pass it on."

WTVR

Hinton said the significance of the honor is something only those who lived it can fully understand.

"Most people don't know what that really means, but the guys who were there, they know," Hinton said. "They know what that means."

He closed with a message for veterans who have yet to receive recognition for their service.

"Welcome home. People are here for you," Hinton said.