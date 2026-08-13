Teen killed in Henrico crash identified as Glen Allen High School student

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student has been identified as one of two teenagers killed in a crash Monday night.

Principal Cara Jean O'Neal identified the student as Soham Desai in a message to the school community shared Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I reach out to you today, following this week's tragic car accident, in which two teens were killed and a third was injured. With the permission of his family, I can share that a member of our Jaguar community, 17-year-old Soham Desai, was one of the young men who lost their lives," O'Neal said.

Henrico County 2 teenage boys killed, another injured in Henrico County crash, police say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Henrico Police responded to Fords Country Lane near Nuckols Road around 11 p.m. Monday after reports of a crash. Officers found a Tesla Model Y with significant damage at the scene.

Desai and another teen were found on the ground near the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third teenager was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Fords Country Lane when it ran off the left side of the road and struck multiple trees," police said. "The driver and back seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle and later died from their injuries. The third teen remained in the front passenger seat with non-life-threatening injuries. Crash Team Investigators continue to look into what may have caused the crash and whether seat belts were used. Currently investigators believe speed may have been a factor."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Officer C. Crook at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.