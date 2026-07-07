5 boys escape Virginia psychiatric facility; 2 remain missing, state police say

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Five boys escaped Hallmark Youthcare in Goochland County on Monday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the facility at 10:09 p.m. for a report of multiple juveniles leaving the facility.

Three of the five boys were located safely a short time later. The remaining two boys were entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network as missing.

Additional information regarding the two missing boys was not immediately available.

The escape comes just one day after eight girls reportedly assaulted a guard, took their keys and escaped the facility. All of the girls were found safely and returned to the facility.

A mother of one of the girls, who asked not to be identified to protect her daughter's safety inside the facility, said her daughter told her the girls left because they did not feel safe.

The incidents are the latest in a series of safety concerns at the facility CBS 6 has been investigating since September 2025.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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