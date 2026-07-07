Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

5 boys escape Virginia psychiatric facility; 2 remain missing, state police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 7, 2026
Hallmark Youthcare 02.jpg
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Five boys escaped Hallmark Youthcare in Goochland County on Monday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the facility at 10:09 p.m. for a report of multiple juveniles leaving the facility.

Three of the five boys were located safely a short time later. The remaining two boys were entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network as missing.

Additional information regarding the two missing boys was not immediately available.

The escape comes just one day after eight girls reportedly assaulted a guard, took their keys and escaped the facility. All of the girls were found safely and returned to the facility.

A mother of one of the girls, who asked not to be identified to protect her daughter's safety inside the facility, said her daughter told her the girls left because they did not feel safe.

The incidents are the latest in a series of safety concerns at the facility CBS 6 has been investigating since September 2025.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone