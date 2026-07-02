3 arrested in $1M fraud scheme targeting Virginia seniors

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Three men are in custody following a Caroline County Sheriff's Office investigation into an organized scam that targeted a Bowling Green couple and is believed to be connected to a larger organized crime operation targeting elderly victims along the East Coast.

Aiyaz Pirani, Pareshkumar Patel, and Mahendrasinh Diya are charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny, and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses. All three men are being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail pending court proceedings in Caroline County.

Investigators estimate financial losses to known victims connected to the operation already exceed $1 million. Additional victims are expected to be identified as the investigation continues.

"The investigation began after an elderly couple reported that they had been victimized by an elaborate phone and courier scam," a Caroline County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "The victims reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent Amazon, who falsely stated that their account had been compromised and that illegal purchases had been made using their information. The victims were then contacted by individuals claiming to be federal agents, who falsely told them that their assets were tied to criminal activity and that federal warrants had been issued for their arrest."

The scammers kept the couple on the phone for several hours and eventually convinced them to provide their bank information. They also learned the couple possessed gold and other jewelry.

"The victims were instructed to count, photograph, package, and surrender the items to a courier for supposed 'government verification.' A courier later arrived at the victims' residence and took possession of the property," the sheriff's office said.

Once the crime was reported, investigators visited Bowling Green area stores looking for surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect before or after the courier pickup. They eventually found helpful video at a Caroline County gas station.

Investigators then used an automated license plate reader system to track down the suspect's vehicle and tie it to similar cases along the East Coast.

"As the investigation continued, Caroline County investigators began working with members of the FBI. Investigators developed information that the suspect was living in New Jersey and that the Caroline County case was connected to a widespread organized crime ring targeting elderly victims. Through additional investigative work, CCSO investigators identified two additional suspects and obtained court orders for cell phone data related to the case," the spokesperson said.

Pirani, Patel, and Diya were arrested July 1 after Caroline County investigators learned the suspects were traveling into Virginia along Interstate 81.

"This case is a powerful example of investigative intelligence, persistence, and hard work," Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser said. "These criminals preyed on elderly citizens of Caroline County, used fear to control them, and stole property they worked their entire lives to earn. That is unacceptable, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect all of our citizens from people who wish to do them harm."

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by this scam or a similar scam is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-633-5400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, use the P3 Tips app, or submit a tip through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers online.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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