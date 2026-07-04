CSX crews work to stabilize derailed train cars in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — CSX crews, now equipped with cranes, are working to stabilize two train cars that remain on the elevated tracks in downtown Richmond following Friday's derailment, as Dock Street and a portion of the Capital Trail remain closed.

Dock Street from 18th Street to Pear Street and essentially mile marker 51 of the Capital Trail (see map above) remain closed. Capital Trail users should use E. Cary Street as a detour.

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Three train cars carrying corn derailed into the canal near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets around 4 p.m. Friday. The cars were part of an approximately 200-car train. Two additional cars and two distributed power units also derailed but remained on the tracks as of Friday evening.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene spotted corn raining from a partially derailing car on the trestle. No injuries have been reported, and no hazardous materials have spilled, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

WATCH: Drone video shows train cars that fell into canal in Richmond

DRONE VIDEO: 3 train cars carrying corn derail into canal in Richmond

Ian Noll, who lives in Shockoe Bottom, said he was walking his dog when the derailment happened just steps from his front door.

"I was taking her out, and as I walked out of the apartment, I heard a loud bang," Noll said. "I looked left and I saw the train cars falling through the air into the canal."

Noll said he heard the impact even through noise-canceling headphones.

"I had noise-canceling headphones in, and I heard it over that loud enough where I was like, you live close to this, you get used to the normal train brake sounds and clanking and whatnot, but that was a distinct, this isn't a normal bang and sure as crap, it wasn't," Noll said.

Local News PHOTOS: Grain rains from tracks after 3 freight cars plunge off bridge into Richmond canal

He said the force of the impact sent water surging from the canal.

"The water came up about almost halfway up the hill of 21st from Dock Street from all the train cars hitting the water," Noll said.

Despite the dramatic scene, Noll said the outcome could have been far worse.

"Luckily it was corn," Noll said. "Could have been a lot worse for sure ... thank God nobody was hurt or anything like that, but it was impressive to see."

The lower level of the parking lot at 2100 Canal Street remains closed. All other parking lots in the area are open and accessible.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.