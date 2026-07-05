8 girls escape Virginia psychiatric facility in pajamas after assaulting guard, Crime Insider says

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Eight girls escaped from Hallmark Youthcare, a psychiatric treatment center for adolescents in Goochland County, early Sunday morning after assaulting a guard and taking their keys, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Virginia State Police responded to the facility at 12800 West Creek Parkway around 2 a.m. after receiving a report that several juveniles had left.

Troopers and local law enforcement canvassed the area of Route 288 and Broad Street in Short Pump.

Sources told Burkett some of the girls were found walking in their pajamas.

"All of the juveniles have since been located safely and returned to the facility," a state police spokesperson said.

Virginia State Police directed questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident to Hallmark Youthcare.

The incident is the latest in a series of safety concerns at the facility that CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit has been investigating since September 2025.

Grandmother raises concerns about Virginia psychiatric treatment center

A history of safety concerns

A CBS 6 investigation found the state cited Hallmark 27 times between January 2024 and September 2025 for violations including employees not adhering to protocol for active supervision, resulting in a resident being sexually assaulted by another resident; an employee assaulting a resident; and an employee leaving a gate open, resulting in two residents running away from the grounds.

Since that investigation, the state found additional violations, including staff verbally abusing residents and staff failing to follow supervision protocols, resulting in three residents accessing the roof during recreational time.

In April 2026, a teenager was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting another underage resident at the facility. A second sexual assault investigation from May of the previous year remains open.

Chrissy Black, whose grandson Kayden was placed at Hallmark in March 2024, previously told CBS 6 she grew concerned about the facility shortly after his arrival.

"I started calling during the time frame they give you to call, couldn't get through. Ten to 15 times a night, and I couldn't get through," Black said "I would leave messages. Nobody would return my calls."

Teen charged with sexually assaulting another juvenile at Virginia psychiatric facility

Black said her breaking point came when Kayden told her he felt suicidal because he was fearful of being hurt by other patients.

"The weekend I signed him out, Kayden called really upset. Three kids had previously threatened to jump him. Those three kids jumped another resident in the middle of the night," Black said.

Black said she worries about the children still living at Hallmark, particularly those in the foster care system.

"I'm scared to death for them. There is nobody advocating for them. Foster kids don't have somebody on top of it," Black said.

In response to previous questions about safety, Hallmark issued a statement saying nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of the children and adolescents in their care.

"Any allegation is taken very seriously and receives swift action from our teams to complete a thorough review, as well as the involvement of relevant licensing and governing agencies," Hallmark said in a previous statement.

CBS 6 has reached out to Hallmark Youthcare for comment on Sunday's incident and is awaiting a response.

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