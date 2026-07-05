Missing Richmond woman wearing Bible verse shirt is carrying Pokémon bag, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 43-year-old woman with autism on Richmond's Southside.

Tiffany Hamilton's family told Richmond Police she was last seen in the 2000 block of Ruffin Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. That is off Route 301 (Richmond Highway) and not far from the Philip Morris cigarette plant and Interstate 95.

Hamilton was wearing a light blue shirt with a Bible verse from John on the front and pink and maroon pants. She was carrying a white Pokémon book bag, according to Richmond Police.

Anyone with information on Hamilton's whereabouts is urged to call the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Youth and Family Crimes Unit at 804-646-6764.

⚠️ SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD! ⚠️

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.