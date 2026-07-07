Inmate dies after alleged beating by cellmate at Greensville Correctional Center, sources say

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died over the weekend after allegedly being beaten by his cellmate at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, sources tell CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

The victim was in his 60s. The alleged suspect is in his 20s.

Sources say staff noticed blood during count on the afternoon of July 4 and found the victim lying on his cell floor with labored breathing. He suffered a head injury, sources say.

When staff asked the cellmate what happened, sources say he responded there was nothing to talk about. Sources say he also indicated he had warned staff not to put the inmate in his cell.

This is the 71st death at Greensville in three years. The death comes one week after Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced major Virginia Department of Corrections reforms.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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