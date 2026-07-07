Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Inmate dies after alleged beating by cellmate at Greensville Correctional Center, sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 7, 2026
Greensville Correctional Center
Posted
and last updated

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died over the weekend after allegedly being beaten by his cellmate at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, sources tell CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

The victim was in his 60s. The alleged suspect is in his 20s.

Sources say staff noticed blood during count on the afternoon of July 4 and found the victim lying on his cell floor with labored breathing. He suffered a head injury, sources say.

When staff asked the cellmate what happened, sources say he responded there was nothing to talk about. Sources say he also indicated he had warned staff not to put the inmate in his cell.

This is the 71st death at Greensville in three years. The death comes one week after Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced major Virginia Department of Corrections reforms.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone