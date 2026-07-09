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RIC named most efficient airport with fewer than 5 million passengers in North America

Richmond International Airport
WTVR
Richmond International Airport
Richmond International Airport
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond International Airport has been named the most efficient airport with fewer than 5 million passengers in North America, earning the Air Transport Research Society’s 2026 Global Airport Efficiency Award.

The Air Transport Research Society’s Airport Efficiency Excellence Awards recognize airports that demonstrate outstanding operational efficiency, productivity, and cost competitiveness. This year’s results came from a year-long analysis of Fiscal Year 2024 data by the ATRS Global Airport Benchmarking Task Force. Click here to continue reading on HenricoCitizen.com.

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