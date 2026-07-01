Man wanted in Hopwell murder considered 'armed and dangerous,' police warn

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting in Hopewell and are warning the public that he remains at large and is "considered armed and dangerous."

Travon Terell Henry, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Andwuan Stewart, a 32-year-old Hopewell man killed on Feb. 27. A warrant has been issued for Henry's arrest. Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Argument led to deadly Hopewell shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett that it appears an argument triggered the shooting, which happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, in the 300 block of East Cawson Street.

Authorities previously said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was "no ongoing threat to the public."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lead Detective William Martin at 804-541-2284. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or via the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.