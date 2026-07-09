Wayne visits Crater Community Hospice's Coffee Chat, shares stories from over 30 years in TV news

PETERSBURG, Va. — CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil visited Crater Community Hospice's Coffee Chat event on Thursday to share stories from his more than 30 years of experience in the television news industry.

Wayne shared some of his most memorable stories with attendees, dating back to when he started at CBS 6 in 1992.

Guests had the opportunity to meet with Wayne after the event, which featured special giveaways, refreshments and discounts at the hospice's thrift store.

Follow Crater Community Hospice on Facebook for information on future events.

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