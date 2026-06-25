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Dinwiddie Middle School FBLA students headed to national competition in San Antonio

Dinwiddie Middle School FBLA students headed to national competition in San Antonio
Dinwiddie Middle FBLA
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DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Eight students from the Future Business Leaders of America chapter at Dinwiddie Middle School are heading to the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, to compete against FBLA chapters from across the country.

The students will compete in public speaking and other leadership skill tests beginning Monday, June 29, through July 2.

The eight students earned their spots after placing at the State Leadership Conference in March. Dinwiddie Middle School was the only school in the region to have students place in that competition.

Principal Torrie Walker said the opportunity reflects the work happening inside the school.

"It's just truly amazing, you think about students and them just getting this opportunity to travel all the way to Texas to show what they've been working on so hard," Walker said. "I mean, it's just an awesome experience, it's good for our school because it lets people know that the work that we're doing inside of here, what the adults are doing, it's just pouring into our kids and that's just evident."

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