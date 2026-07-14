Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A crash on I-85 is causing backups, Tuesday morning.

VDOT reports all northbound and southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 68 near South Sycamore Street due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.



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