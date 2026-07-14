Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes in Petersburg

crash.png
VDOT
All northbound and southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 68 near South Sycamore Street due to a tractor-trailer crash.
crash.png
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A crash on I-85 is causing backups, Tuesday morning.

VDOT reports all northbound and southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 68 near South Sycamore Street due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce