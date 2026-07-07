Petersburg leaders gather to address spike in gun violence, announce $500K prevention grant

PETERSBURG, Va. — Recent gun violence in Petersburg led a state senator to convene a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning aimed at finding ways to stop violent crime in the historic city.

More than 20 community leaders from law enforcement, nonprofits, clergy, and the city of Petersburg gathered at the table. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones moderated the discussion.

Senator Lashrecse Aird, who represents Virginia's 13th Senate District, said the recent surge in violence has been impossible to ignore.

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"Right now it is legitimate that people are afraid. People are grieving and people are desiring more in this moment," Aird said. "Because there has been such a rapid increase in violence, people can't ignore that. Businesses can't ignore that. The community is feeling that."

At the start of the meeting, attendees were asked to be honest. One pastor spoke about his personal experience standing outside the courthouse.

"I literally saw the person that murdered my son, walk out the door, give each other high fives," the pastor said.

Collectively, the men and women discussed what was happening in Petersburg and how they or their organizations respond.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said a lack of parental accountability was one of the biggest problems facing the community.

"What we are seeing are a lot of parents in our city, most of the time, don't know where their kids are. And what we finding is our kids are moving throughout our city. They are looking for love, they are looking for protection, they are looking for meals," Christian said.

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Sarah Scarbrough, founder of Real Life and Project SAF, said her organization has been working in Petersburg for more than two years.

"We identify folks at highest risk to be involved in violence, whether it's as a perpetrator or as a victim and work to intervene before something happens," Scarbrough said.

Jones said the turnout at the roundtable gave him encouragement.

"To see the number of people who showed up this morning, really does give me a sense of encouragement about peoples investment here and making this the best community possible," Jones said.

Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams, who represents Virginia's 82nd District, said the recent violence has been deeply personal for many in the city.

"I've known personally some of the victims of gun violence and I can tell you people are hurting. People are in need but we, as those in a position of authority, need to be able to show them what we can do for them," Adams said.

Reverend George Lyons of Gillfield Baptist Church said trust between the community and law enforcement is essential.

"The police can't solve what is not reported. And so our community has got to talk if you know something, you got to say something," Lyons said.

Aird also announced Tuesday that Petersburg will receive a $500,000 grant to support gun violence prevention. The money will flow through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

"Hurt people, hurt people is what I heard over and over again. How do you connect with them to ensure they're getting the mental health resources before it's too late. That they're getting the trauma informed care that they need before it's too late," Aird said.

Christian also spoke about the dangers of social media and its role in the problem, and the importance of educating parents on how to be more involved with their children.

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