Video shows aftermath of shooting near Petersburg restaurant that left 5 injured

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people remain hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning left five people wounded near a restaurant in Petersburg's Old Towne area, and city leaders are moving quickly to prevent future violence.

Three others wounded in the shooting were treated and released.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said multiple people were firing weapons during the incident.

"There was an exchange of gunfire that took place in different sides of the street. One directly in front of the tent area at Andrade's and the other exchange was occurring directly across the street," Christian said.

Police say shell casings found in the area indicate multiple shooters were firing different caliber guns.

On Monday morning, multiple special agents with Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control canvassed the area surrounding the shooting scene to speak with business owners.

Ward 4 City Council Member Charles Cuthbert said he will request City Council adopt a two-part action plan.

"Enforcement of our noise ordinance and also cameras on telephone poles, put up by the city, at the city's expense, that will have an automatic feed to the police department," Cuthbert said.

Mayor Sam Parham said he wants City Council to look at a broader approach to tackle the problem.

"All restaurants at midnight, to shut everything off as far as serving alcohol, food and everything," Parham said.

Parham also addressed the role of police going forward.

"Working with Chief Christian to step up patrols, to have more officers down there that are on overtime pay," Parham said.

When asked whether the city is currently enforcing its noise ordinance, Chief Christian was direct.

"Right now, we're not," Christian said.

Christian said that will change across the city, not just in Old Towne. He said more officers will soon be graduating from the police academy, and both he and the mayor confirmed the department will soon be hiring 17 new officers.

No arrests have been made in connection with Sunday morning's shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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