City leader wants Virginia National Guard to patrol Petersburg; police chief has other ideas

PETERSBURG, Va. — Days after a shooting outside a restaurant injured five people, a Petersburg city council member is pushing for a “public safety surge” that includes bringing in Virginia State Police, the Virginia National Guard, expanding citywide surveillance cameras, and other measures to curb a wave of gun violence.

Ward One City Council Member Marlow Jones outlined seven proposals in an email to city leaders — including more state police patrols, greater coordination with community groups, and stricter enforcement — in response to recent shootings, three of which have claimed lives across the city in recent weeks.

“People should not be getting shot. There should be no danger around here,” said Meagan Childs, who lives and works in Petersburg.

Childs said the situation has grown frustrating.

Watch: Video shows aftermath of shooting near Petersburg restaurant

Video shows aftermath of shooting near Petersburg restaurant that left 5 injured

“Nothing is really getting done and the same situations are happening over and over again,” she said.

One of Jones’ proposals calls for the Virginia State Police to help patrol the city.

“Yeah, absolutely. Take care of business, get people under check and hopefully they will stay in check,” Childs said.

Kimberly Ann Calos, who also lives and works in Petersburg, said she supports bringing in extra help but believes the city’s own police department should be the starting point.

“I agree with bringing in extra help,” Calos said. “We need to hire more police at a higher salary. We need to have police and other public officials walking the streets, getting to know the business owners."

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said residents will soon see more officers on the streets as part of a broader crackdown on violence.

In a statement Wednesday, Christian called the recent acts of gun violence and disorderly behavior “unacceptable and will not be tolerated” and announced a strategic public safety initiative to boost police visibility, intensify enforcement, and target criminal activity in problem areas.

Petersburg Police Petersburg Police statement June 24, 2026

Christian said the department has restructured internal resources, reassigned specialized personnel to focus on violent crime reduction and quality-of-life concerns, and will strictly enforce laws against illegal firearms possession, reckless driving, curfew violations, and disorderly conduct.

He said you can expect to see a significantly increased police presence in areas known to generate nuisance behavior, he said.

Petersburg will also work closely with the city’s ACE Team, Code Compliance Division, and local, state, and federal partners — including the Virginia State Police — to identify offenders, shut down unsafe locations, and “restore order where it is needed most.”

Christian told reporters residents will notice a stronger State Police presence within 48 hours.

Jones also proposed deploying the Virginia National Guard to the city, a suggestion that drew pushback from some.

“I think that’s a bit of an overkill,” Calos said.

Ward 2 City Council Member Darren Hill agreed.

“I’m not really with that because that’s something we don’t need here,” Hill said.

On Wednesday morning, the police department deployed its mobile camera system near the site of Sunday’s shooting. Hill expressed support for the move.

“I’m in favor of that and hopefully we can get some permanent cameras up soon,” Hill said.

Christian said a broader citywide camera deployment is in the works and will be expedited.

The owner of Andrade’s International Restaurant, Rigo Parada, said Sunday's shooting happened on a lot across the street from his business.

“Unfortunately my business was open but it didn’t happen on my business,” Parada said. He said he is now changing his hours, closing at 10:30 p.m.

Christian urged the public to help break the cycle of violence.

“Those who choose to bring violence, chaos, and disruption into our neighborhoods… will be met with a swift and coordinated law enforcement response,” he said. “If you see criminal activity or have information regarding recent acts of violence, please contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police. Your partnership is essential to keeping our community safe.”



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