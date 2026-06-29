Swift Creek Mill Theatre raises nearly $100K since closing, hopes to reopen doors by Christmas 2026

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — It has been a little over two months since Swift Creek Mill Theatre temporarily closed its doors.

Since then, the professional theatre has laid off all but one staff member, and half a dozen committees are now working behind the scenes to raise money and develop a business plan to help reopen.

"It's quiet around here, which is not fun," Managing Director Steve Koehler said.

The theatre has been presenting performances for 60 years. Since 2001, it has operated as a non-profit and struggled to survive.

"We were paying our bills late," Koehler said.

After COVID, the struggle got worse. With just 220 seats, the theatre lost 25% of its audience who didn't come back.

Two months after temporarily closing, Koehler says progress is being made in putting together a new business model and figuring out how to bring life back to the stage.

"We want to find out that magic sauce of how long shows run. What types of shows. How does the restaurant fit in. All those pieces and how to put them together," Koehler said.

The theatre has also gotten honest feedback from patrons.

"People genuinely find the level of production to be very high. They like the quality of the productions we do. They don't always like the shows we are doing as much," Koehler said.

This past weekend, the theatre sold off decades worth of vintage costumes.

"We raised $6,000 to help kind of feed that bridge funding we need to keep going and see the lights on, keep the air conditioning going," Koehler said.

The public is invited to a 5:30 p.m. open house and Q&A session Tuesday to learn more about the progress being made. Doors open at 5 p.m., and vintage clothing will still be available to purchase.

"People are donating. We still need more. We've raised close to $100,000 since we closed the doors," Koehler said.

The theatre is also being realistic about the financial help it needs going forward.

"I think our budget will still be around $1 million. That's about the size of the theatre we have and size of our audience," Koehler said.

Koehler says they are still thinking they will have a plan in place by late fall, with a goal of Drifty the Snowman being on stage in time for Christmas.

"We don't know for sure. My dream is yes. My dream answer is we will see Drifty on this stage come December this year," Koehler said.

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