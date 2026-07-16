Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Man shot multiple times on West Wythe Street in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Man shot multiple times on West Wythe Street in Petersburg
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in the 900 block of West Wythe Street in Petersburg Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg police were on scene investigating Wednesday. The crime scene tape surrounded a vacant lot and a house near the corner of Dunlop and West Wythe Street.

Police are asking anyone who heard anything or saw anything suspicious to call the Crime Solvers tip line at 804-861-1212.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce