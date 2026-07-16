Man shot multiple times on West Wythe Street in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in the 900 block of West Wythe Street in Petersburg Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg police were on scene investigating Wednesday. The crime scene tape surrounded a vacant lot and a house near the corner of Dunlop and West Wythe Street.

Police are asking anyone who heard anything or saw anything suspicious to call the Crime Solvers tip line at 804-861-1212.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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