Voluntary water conservation order likely in Richmond due to Virginia drought

RICHMOND, Va. — Voluntary water conservation measures will likely go into effect next week in and around Richmond due to continued dry weather, according to regional leaders.

Henrico County and the City of Richmond, along with Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Powhatan counties, are monitoring James River water levels as part of the James River Regional Flow Management Plan, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

If river flows don’t improve, an advisory is expected Wednesday, July 1, asking all water customers in the region to voluntarily reduce usage.

The James River basin, which supplies water to the area and is the largest watershed in Virginia, has been affected by dry conditions in western parts of the state, officials said.

Henrico has been releasing water from the Virgil R. Hazelett Reservoir at Cobbs Creek since June 1 to help maintain river flows, and will continue doing so.

Officials say water conservation should be an everyday practice for at home and at work.

Suggestions include shortening showers, running full loads of dishes and laundry, turning off faucets while brushing teeth or shaving, and disabling automatic lawn sprinklers.

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