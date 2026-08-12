Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

2025 Record: 3-7
Season result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 8th season (39-36)
Starters returning: 12
Of note: Wakefield made significant changes to his staff from last year, bringing in former head coaches Joe Mullinax (Deep Run) and Matt Crenshaw (J.R. Tucker) for this season. The Patriots again have something of a brutal schedule. The combined record of the three teams they beat last year was 3-26. Cole Wakefield, son of the head coach returns at QB1 as does Eddie Gonzalez (WR), Foster Hunt (TE/LB) and Luke Patterson (T/DE). The Patriots were held to one score or less 6 times last year, and cutting down on penalties and missed tackles have been key priorities in this year’s camp.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Hopewell Blue Devils Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: King William Cavaliers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Monacan Chiefs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Dale Knights Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Manchester Lancers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Henrico Warriors
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Final Score Friday 2026 Previews
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Caroline Cavaliers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Henrico Warriors
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Manchester Lancers
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Thomas Dale Knights
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Monacan Chiefs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Huguenot Falcons
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Matoaca Warriors
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks
CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. Thursday
WATCH: Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh appears at the Diamond
CBS 6 Saturday Sports
Watch replay of 2025 RVA Sports Awards
Complete list of RVA Sports Awards winners
6-year-old violinist to make history at Bucks game this weekend
Mekhi Becton dedicates Super Bowl win to people watching in Richmond
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 1
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 2