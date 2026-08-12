Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

2025 Record: 3-7

Season result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 8th season (39-36)

Starters returning: 12

Of note: Wakefield made significant changes to his staff from last year, bringing in former head coaches Joe Mullinax (Deep Run) and Matt Crenshaw (J.R. Tucker) for this season. The Patriots again have something of a brutal schedule. The combined record of the three teams they beat last year was 3-26. Cole Wakefield, son of the head coach returns at QB1 as does Eddie Gonzalez (WR), Foster Hunt (TE/LB) and Luke Patterson (T/DE). The Patriots were held to one score or less 6 times last year, and cutting down on penalties and missed tackles have been key priorities in this year’s camp.