Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Posted

2025 Record: 3-7

Season result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 8th season (39-36)

Starters returning: 12

Of note: Wakefield made significant changes to his staff from last year, bringing in former head coaches Joe Mullinax (Deep Run) and Matt Crenshaw (J.R. Tucker) for this season. The Patriots again have something of a brutal schedule. The combined record of the three teams they beat last year was 3-26. Cole Wakefield, son of the head coach returns at QB1 as does Eddie Gonzalez (WR), Foster Hunt (TE/LB) and Luke Patterson (T/DE). The Patriots were held to one score or less 6 times last year, and cutting down on penalties and missed tackles have been key priorities in this year’s camp.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Hopewell Blue Devils Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: King William Cavaliers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Monacan Chiefs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Dale Knights Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Manchester Lancers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Henrico Warriors

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
BioHead LANE CASADONTE.jpg

Lane Casadonte

BioHead SEAN ROBERTSON.jpg

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster