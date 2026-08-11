Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Colonial Heights Colonials

2025 record: 1-10

Season result: Lost to Lake Taylor 49-6 in 1st round of Region 3A Playoffs

Head Coach: Justin Keeler (6th season, 22-33 career record at Colonial Heights)

Returning starters: 12

Of note: Last year, Colonial Heights made the playoffs for a school-record fourth year in a row. Every position on offense, including offensive line, has the most depth since Justin Keeler's arrival. That is important as they have a year under their belt with the Flexbone offense, that was installed a year ago. Bryce Loy will be comes into camp as QB 1, with several players with game experience surronding him.