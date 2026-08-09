2025 Record: 0-10
Season result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Rashaad White, 1st season
Starters returning: 12
Of Note: White takes over the Warriors program after being an assistant at Huguenot, Godwin and Glen Allen after playing and coaching at Virginia Union. 2025 was Henrico's first non-Covid winless season since 2002, but the numbers and enthusiasm in the program remain strong. QB1 will be Duke Thompson who will be surrounded by players like Messiah Thompson, Jalen Wilson and Jaden Smith at DE. Defense will be a priority after they gave up nearly 53 points per game last season.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Caroline Cavaliers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Huguenot Falcons Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Matoaca Warriors Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Final Score Friday 2026 Previews
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Caroline Cavaliers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Henrico Warriors
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Manchester Lancers
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Thomas Dale Knights
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Monacan Chiefs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Huguenot Falcons
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Matoaca Warriors
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks
CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. Thursday
WATCH: Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh appears at the Diamond
CBS 6 Saturday Sports
Watch replay of 2025 RVA Sports Awards
Complete list of RVA Sports Awards winners
6-year-old violinist to make history at Bucks game this weekend
Mekhi Becton dedicates Super Bowl win to people watching in Richmond
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 1
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 2