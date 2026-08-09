Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Henrico Warriors

2025 Record: 0-10

Season result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Rashaad White, 1st season

Starters returning: 12

Of Note: White takes over the Warriors program after being an assistant at Huguenot, Godwin and Glen Allen after playing and coaching at Virginia Union. 2025 was Henrico's first non-Covid winless season since 2002, but the numbers and enthusiasm in the program remain strong. QB1 will be Duke Thompson who will be surrounded by players like Messiah Thompson, Jalen Wilson and Jaden Smith at DE. Defense will be a priority after they gave up nearly 53 points per game last season.