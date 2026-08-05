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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers
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2025 record: 11-4

Playoff result: def Glen Allen 28-9, def. William Fleming 37-7, def. Hermitage 21-13, def. Indian River 38-8, lost to Maury 25-7

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 19th season (191-37)

Starters returning: 7

Of note: 2025 saw the Springers reach their state title game for the 8th time in the past 11 seasons, but their four losses tied a season high under Loren Johnson. Only 7 starters return, but there are several players that will step up into starting roles with some experience. QB1 will be settled in camp between DeShawn Chisolm, a transfer from Meadowbrook and Isaiah Crews. The defense will be led by Marquis Bullock, Javeon Jareem Craft, Jayden Valentine and Jaylen Johnson among others. The Springers will face Huguenot in Week 2 for the first time since 2010. Johnson can become just the 8th coach all time with 200 wins solely in the 804.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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