Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers

2025 record: 11-4

Playoff result: def Glen Allen 28-9, def. William Fleming 37-7, def. Hermitage 21-13, def. Indian River 38-8, lost to Maury 25-7

Head Coach: Loren Johnson, 19th season (191-37)

Starters returning: 7

Of note: 2025 saw the Springers reach their state title game for the 8th time in the past 11 seasons, but their four losses tied a season high under Loren Johnson. Only 7 starters return, but there are several players that will step up into starting roles with some experience. QB1 will be settled in camp between DeShawn Chisolm, a transfer from Meadowbrook and Isaiah Crews. The defense will be led by Marquis Bullock, Javeon Jareem Craft, Jayden Valentine and Jaylen Johnson among others. The Springers will face Huguenot in Week 2 for the first time since 2010. Johnson can become just the 8th coach all time with 200 wins solely in the 804.