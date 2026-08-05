Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets

2025 record: 11-1
Playoff result: def. St. Christopher’s 34-14, def. Trinity Episcopal 20-0. Won VISAA Division One state title
Head coach: Kurt Von Bargen, 2nd season (20-4)
Starters returning: 9-10
Of note: The Cadets go for an unprecedented fourth straight state title this year and will be the favorites to do just that. Von Bargen has worked a handful of transfers into his two-deep, including QB Ralph Puccinelli who returns to the Benedictine program after spending last year at Glen Allen. He will compete for the job with Luke Kincaid. The rushing attack will again be led by Fred Dolan and Sam Faniel returns at TE. Sean Boyd and Damari Hawkins will anchor the defensive line. This year’s regular season showdown with Trinity comes in Week 2.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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