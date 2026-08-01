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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings

Head Coach Eric Harris did a deep overhaul of his program after a third straight playoff appearance, but a down year by the Vikings' new standards. Four of TJ's five losses last year were by a touchdown or less...
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings
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2025 Record: 7-5

Season result: def. King William 42-8 in 1st round of playoffs, lost to Armstrong 21-14 in 2nd round

Head Coach: Eric Harris, 4th season (29-7)

Returning Starters: 14

Of Note: Harris did a deep overhaul of his program after a third straight playoff appearance, but a down year by the Vikings' new standards. Four of TJ's five losses last year were by a touchdown or less, and Harris's main focus this offseason has been discipline and avoiding penalties. QB1 will be Coy Brown, a junior transfer from Cosby and a player Harris calls "the first true quarterback we've had here." Four starters return on the offensive line as does Norfolk State commit RJ Weston at running back. The last decade of Vikings football has been the most successful in program history, dating nearly a century



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 29 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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