Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

2025 Record: 5-6

Season Result: lost to Highland Springs 28-9 in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jacob Hodges, 1st season

Starters returning: 4

Of Note: Hodges takes over the Jaguars after 5 seasons at James River. He is the third head coach this year's seniors have had during their four years at Glen Allen. The Jags return just 4 starters, but one is QB Jake Perini who finished out the season after an injury to Ralph Puccinelli who has moved on to Benedictine. Perini will compete with Chase Hand for the spot. Glen Allen is only two seasons removed from their best campaign in program history.

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