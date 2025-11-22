Armstrong makes history with first regional championship, beats Thomas Jefferson 20-13

RICHMOND, Va. — For a team that has already made a significant amount of history in just the past couple of seasons, the Armstrong Wildcats added another first to their program with Friday's 20-13 win over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson.

Despite being outgained by the Vikings by over 100 yards, Armstrong took a 20-6 lead behind QB Anthony Hansome and a huge 2nd half kickoff return from Zion Williams, which gave the Wildcats (12-0) a short field for the eventual game-winning score.

Daeron Ferguson led Thomas Jefferson (7-5) with a pair of rushing touchdowns, but the Armstrong defense rose up when it mattered most. Armstrong beat TJ earlier in the regular season and has now won 3 of the last four in this rivalry, something that hasn't happened in a decade.

The 12 wins for the Wildcats are the most in program history, breaking the mark they just set last season. In his fifth season on Cool Lane, head coach Jeremy Pruitt has taken the team from a 2-win also-ran, to their first Regional championship ever.

They will host Poquoson in that game next week in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Bull Islanders (11-1) are in the Region 2A final for the 4th straight year and are having their most prolific offensive season ever, scoring over 36 points per game.



