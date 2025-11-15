Hermitage defeats Midlothian 26-14

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — In a matchup of two teams searching for any kind of recent playoff success, Hermitage knocked off Midlothian 26-14 in the first round of the Region 5C playoffs.
The Panthers (9-2) got 147 yards rushing and two TDs from Avery Curtis and a fumble recovery on defense from Andre Clarke Jr. in the win, their first postseason victory in four years.
Final Score Friday
PHOTOS: Hermitage beats Midlothian 26-14
Midlothian (8-3) got a TD run from quarterback Gibson Gross to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans dropped their fourth straight playoff game.
Hermitage advances to face William Fleming out of Roanoke in the regional semifinals next week.
