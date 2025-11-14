Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday

HANOVER 
(1)DINWIDDIE 
Friday

COURTLAND 
(2)VARINA 
Friday

SPOTSYLVANIA 
(3)HUGUENOT 
Friday

LANDSTOWN 
(6)MANCHESTER 
Friday

GLEN ALLEN 
(8)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 
Friday

NOTTOWAY 
(9)ARMSTRONG 
Friday

(10)HERMITAGE 
MIDLOTHIAN 
Friday

DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
WILLIAM FLEMING 
Friday

KING WILLIAM 
THOMAS JEFFERSON 
Friday

WESTERN BRANCH 
L.C. BIRD 
Friday

CAROLINE 
LOUISA 
Friday

YORK 
PETERSBURG 
Friday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS 
LAKE TAYLOR 
Friday

HOPEWELL 
NEW KENT 
Friday

GOOCHLAND 
CULPEPER 
Friday

MIDDLESEX 
NORTHUMBERLAND 
Friday

COLONIAL BEACH 
NORTHAMPTON 
Saturday

(7)BENEDICTINE 
(4)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

