Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Friday
|HANOVER
|(1)DINWIDDIE
Friday: HANOVER at (1)DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted
Friday
|COURTLAND
|(2)VARINA
Friday: COURTLAND at (2)VARINA — score not yet posted
Friday
|SPOTSYLVANIA
|(3)HUGUENOT
Friday: SPOTSYLVANIA at (3)HUGUENOT — score not yet posted
Friday
|LANDSTOWN
|(6)MANCHESTER
Friday: LANDSTOWN at (6)MANCHESTER — score not yet posted
Friday
|GLEN ALLEN
|(8)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday: GLEN ALLEN at (8)HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted
Friday
|NOTTOWAY
|(9)ARMSTRONG
Friday: NOTTOWAY at (9)ARMSTRONG — score not yet posted
Friday
|(10)HERMITAGE
|MIDLOTHIAN
Friday: (10)HERMITAGE at MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|WILLIAM FLEMING
Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at WILLIAM FLEMING — score not yet posted
Friday
|KING WILLIAM
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
Friday: KING WILLIAM at THOMAS JEFFERSON — score not yet posted
Friday
|WESTERN BRANCH
|L.C. BIRD
Friday: WESTERN BRANCH at L.C. BIRD — score not yet posted
Friday
|CAROLINE
|LOUISA
Friday: CAROLINE at LOUISA — score not yet posted
Friday
|YORK
|PETERSBURG
Friday: YORK at PETERSBURG — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|LAKE TAYLOR
Friday: COLONIAL HEIGHTS at LAKE TAYLOR — score not yet posted
Friday
|HOPEWELL
|NEW KENT
Friday: HOPEWELL at NEW KENT — score not yet posted
Friday
|GOOCHLAND
|CULPEPER
Friday: GOOCHLAND at CULPEPER — score not yet posted
Friday
|MIDDLESEX
|NORTHUMBERLAND
Friday: MIDDLESEX at NORTHUMBERLAND — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL BEACH
|NORTHAMPTON
Friday: COLONIAL BEACH at NORTHAMPTON — score not yet posted
Saturday
|(7)BENEDICTINE
|(4)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Friday: (7)BENEDICTINE SAT at (4)TRINITY EPISCOPAL NOON — score not yet posted
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.