Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The Blue Devils took the top spot on the final CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll of 2025.
Varina captured its second state championship in five years with a commanding 47-0 victory over Loudoun County in the Class 4 state final at Liberty University.
Highland Springs claimed the #2 spot, and Huguenot #3.
Final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (25)
|13-2
|257
|2
|2. Highland Springs
|11-4
|214
|8
|3. Huguenot
|11-2
|183
|3
|4. Benedictine (1)
|11-1
|173
|7
|5. Dinwiddie
|11-1
|151
|1
|6. Thomas Dale
|10-2
|118
|5
|7. Armstrong
|12-1
|85
|9
|8. Hermitage
|10-3
|82
|10
|9. Trinity Episcopal
|9-2
|78
|4
|10. Manchester
|10-2
|73
|6
Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (17), Petersburg (4), Midlothian (1), Thomas Jefferson (1)