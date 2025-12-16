Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The Blue Devils took the top spot on the final CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll of 2025.

Varina captured its second state championship in five years with a commanding 47-0 victory over Loudoun County in the Class 4 state final at Liberty University.

Highland Springs claimed the #2 spot, and Huguenot #3.

Final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (25) 13-2 257 2 2. Highland Springs 11-4 214 8 3. Huguenot 11-2 183 3 4. Benedictine (1) 11-1 173 7 5. Dinwiddie 11-1 151 1 6. Thomas Dale 10-2 118 5 7. Armstrong 12-1 85 9 8. Hermitage 10-3 82 10 9. Trinity Episcopal 9-2 78 4 10. Manchester 10-2 73 6

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (17), Petersburg (4), Midlothian (1), Thomas Jefferson (1)