Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Varina defeated Loudoun County 47-0 to win the Class 4 state championship at Liberty University, capturing their second title in five years.
Varina trounces Loudon County 47-0 to win Class 4 state championship
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Blue Devils took the top spot on the final CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll of 2025.

Varina captured its second state championship in five years with a commanding 47-0 victory over Loudoun County in the Class 4 state final at Liberty University.

Highland Springs claimed the #2 spot, and Huguenot #3.

Final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (25)13-22572
2. Highland Springs11-42148
3. Huguenot11-21833
4. Benedictine (1)11-11737
5. Dinwiddie11-11511
6. Thomas Dale10-21185
7. Armstrong12-1859
8. Hermitage10-38210
9. Trinity Episcopal9-2784
10. Manchester10-2736

Others receiving votes: St. Christopher's (17), Petersburg (4), Midlothian (1), Thomas Jefferson (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster