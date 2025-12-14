Varina dominates Loudoun County 47-0 to win Class 4 state championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Varina captured its second state championship in five years with a commanding 47-0 victory over Loudoun County in the Class 4 state final at Liberty University.

The Blue Devils and Captains met for the first time ever, but Varina quickly established dominance in the opening quarter.

After Loudoun County missed an early field goal, UVA commit Da'Mari Carter capitalized with an 81-yard touchdown run for the game's first score, putting Varina ahead 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, quarterback Kaleb Wyche connected with Trevon Rogers, who tip-toed down the sideline for an 11-yard touchdown. Varina led 13-0 after one quarter.

The Blue Devils continued their offensive explosion in the second quarter. Wyche found Shanundre Williams over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown on his second pass of the half, extending the lead to 20-0.

With under 90 seconds remaining in the first half, Michael Farley scored on a five-yard touchdown run. Many of his coaches thought he wouldn't play due to sickness, but he wouldn't miss the final for anything. The two-point conversion was successful, making it 28-0.

Right before halftime, Wyche threw his third touchdown pass of the half, connecting with Williams for the second time. Varina led 34-0 at the break.

The second half brought more of the same dominance from Varina. Jabri Pearson changed directions and found a clear path along the left sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.

"It feels amazing. For us to come out here, everybody kind of predicted us to win the state championship; that's a hard thing to do," head coach Marcus Lewis said. "We always been the underdog, but when we did get to here, I felt like we was the best team. And for these young men to come out here and just do it, it says a lot about us."

The Blue Devils celebrated their second state championship in the last five years with the decisive 47-0 shutout victory over Loudoun County.

