Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
WTVR
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday

(2) VARINA
(1) DINWIDDIE
Friday

(6) MANCHESTER
(5) THOMAS DALE
Friday

THOMAS JEFFERSON
(9) ARMSTRONG
Friday

WILLIAM FLEMING
(8) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday

(10) HERMITAGE
PATRICK HENRY (ROANOKE)
Friday

L.C. BIRD
OSCAR SMITH
Friday

NORTHUMBERLAND
ESSEX
Friday

HOPEWELL
PETERSBURG
Friday

RAPPAHANNOCK
NORTHAMPTON
Saturday 1PM

(3) HUGUENOT
LOUISA

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

