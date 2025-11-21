Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday (2) VARINA (1) DINWIDDIE Friday: VARINA VS DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted Friday (6) MANCHESTER (5) THOMAS DALE Friday: MANCHESTER VS THOMAS DALE — score not yet posted Friday THOMAS JEFFERSON (9) ARMSTRONG Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON VS ARMSTRONG — score not yet posted Friday WILLIAM FLEMING (8) HIGHLAND SPRINGS Friday: WILLIAM FLEMING VS HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted Friday (10) HERMITAGE PATRICK HENRY (ROANOKE) Friday: HERMITAGE VS PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted Friday L.C. BIRD OSCAR SMITH Friday: L.C. BIRD VS OSCAR SMITH — score not yet posted Friday NORTHUMBERLAND ESSEX Friday: NORTHUMBERLAND VS ESSEX — score not yet posted Friday HOPEWELL PETERSBURG Friday: HOPEWELL VS PETERSBURG — score not yet posted Friday RAPPAHANNOCK NORTHAMPTON Friday: RAPPAHANNOCK VS NORTHAMPTON — score not yet posted Saturday 1PM (3) HUGUENOT LOUISA Saturday: HUGUENOT VS LOUISA — score not yet posted

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.