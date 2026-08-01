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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs

The Mustangs return QB1 Cam Metzger for his fourth season under center, a luxury not many programs can claim. But where Metzger and the rest of the offense had the most success last year is where they could run the ball effectively.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
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2025 Record: 3-7

Season result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 5th year (7-33)

Returning Starters: 7-8

Of Note: The Mustangs return QB1 Cam Metzger for his fourth season under center, a luxury not many programs can claim. But where Metzger and the rest of the offense had the most success last year is where they could run the ball effectively. Reynolds does have some returning experience at the skill positions, including Blake Whitley and Eli Maxey at WR, but the offensive line will have to come along in the pre-season behind returners Lucas Mitchell (center) and Gabe Thomas (RT)



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 29 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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