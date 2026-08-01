2025 Record: 3-7
Season result: missed playoffs
Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 5th year (7-33)
Returning Starters: 7-8
Of Note: The Mustangs return QB1 Cam Metzger for his fourth season under center, a luxury not many programs can claim. But where Metzger and the rest of the offense had the most success last year is where they could run the ball effectively. Reynolds does have some returning experience at the skill positions, including Blake Whitley and Eli Maxey at WR, but the offensive line will have to come along in the pre-season behind returners Lucas Mitchell (center) and Gabe Thomas (RT)
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 29 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll PHOTOS: Thomas Dale beats Manchester as time expires in playoff upset Armstrong makes history with first regional championship