Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2025 Record: 5-5
Season result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Matt Gray, 11th season (44-55)
Starters returning: 12
Of Note: The Raiders ended 2025 by winning three of their last five, including two shutout wins to close the season. HC Matt Gray attributed that to a mid-season audit that focused on turnover margin, explosive plays and missed tackles. QB1 will be a competition through camp, but Gray feels good about his offensive line, which will be key for a team that likes to run the ball. Barrett Buchholz anchored a 2,000-yard rushing attack last year but has since graduated. Kaden Wright returns to lead the running game along with Reed Barber.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll PHOTOS: Thomas Dale beats Manchester as time expires in playoff upset Armstrong makes history with first regional championship Thomas Dale wins on 99-yard pick-6 as time expires in stunning playoff upset Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights