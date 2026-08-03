Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2025 Record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 11th season (44-55)

Starters returning: 12

Of Note: The Raiders ended 2025 by winning three of their last five, including two shutout wins to close the season. HC Matt Gray attributed that to a mid-season audit that focused on turnover margin, explosive plays and missed tackles. QB1 will be a competition through camp, but Gray feels good about his offensive line, which will be key for a team that likes to run the ball. Barrett Buchholz anchored a 2,000-yard rushing attack last year but has since graduated. Kaden Wright returns to lead the running game along with Reed Barber.