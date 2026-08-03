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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders

The Raiders ended 2025 by winning three of their last five, including two shutout wins to close the season.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Posted

2025 Record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 11th season (44-55)

Starters returning: 12

Of Note: The Raiders ended 2025 by winning three of their last five, including two shutout wins to close the season. HC Matt Gray attributed that to a mid-season audit that focused on turnover margin, explosive plays and missed tackles. QB1 will be a competition through camp, but Gray feels good about his offensive line, which will be key for a team that likes to run the ball. Barrett Buchholz anchored a 2,000-yard rushing attack last year but has since graduated. Kaden Wright returns to lead the running game along with Reed Barber.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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Sean Robertson

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