Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2025 record: 0-9
Season result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Brice Fritts, 4th season (3-26)
Starters returning: 12
Of note: Fritts begins his 4th season at Tucker with perhaps his largest roster ever, but one that still lacks for a certain amount of football experience. Avi’yon Bolden does return at QB1, the first time the Tigers have had a quarterback 2 years in a row in over a decade. Fritts has two new coordinators this year that were head coaches last year. DeShawn Holmes (Henrico) takes over the offense while Chip Howard (John Marshall) will handle the defense. John Marshall returns to Tucker’s schedule replacing Hermitage
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Varina claims #1 spot on final 2025 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll