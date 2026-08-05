Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2025 record: 0-9

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Brice Fritts, 4th season (3-26)

Starters returning: 12

Of note: Fritts begins his 4th season at Tucker with perhaps his largest roster ever, but one that still lacks for a certain amount of football experience. Avi’yon Bolden does return at QB1, the first time the Tigers have had a quarterback 2 years in a row in over a decade. Fritts has two new coordinators this year that were head coaches last year. DeShawn Holmes (Henrico) takes over the offense while Chip Howard (John Marshall) will handle the defense. John Marshall returns to Tucker’s schedule replacing Hermitage