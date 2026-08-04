Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

2025 Record: 3-7

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: George Earle, 1st season

Returning starters: 7

Of note: Earle makes his return to the 804 head coaching ranks after stops at Freeman and Louisa as an assistant. Earle guided J.R. Tucker for 8 seasons from 2012-2019. Those Tiger teams were heavy on the run on offense, something he plans to bring to a Wildcat team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019. Paxton Hastings returns at QB1 as does Griffin Willis at LB. Deep Run started 2-0 last year but lost 7 of their last 8. Three of those losses to Glen Allen, Freeman and Thomas Jefferson (all playoff teams) were by a touchdown or less.