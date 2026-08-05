2025 record: 3-7
Season result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Billy Rudd (1st season at Matoaca)
Returning starters: 8-10
Of note: Billy Rudd returns to Matoaca, where he was an Assistant, after three years at his alma mater Meadowbrook. Stephen Ankiel comes into camp as QB 1, after splitting time last season. They finished the season winning three of their last four after an 0-6 start. Three of those losses were to teams that made a Regional Final (Petersburg, Thomas Dale and Hermitage). The other won a State Title (Benedictine).
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Huguenot Falcons Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Final Score Friday 2026 Previews
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Manchester Lancers
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Thomas Dale Knights
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Monacan Chiefs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Highland Springs Springers
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Benedictine Cadets
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Huguenot Falcons
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Matoaca Warriors
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats
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WATCH: Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh appears at the Diamond
CBS 6 Saturday Sports
Watch replay of 2025 RVA Sports Awards
Complete list of RVA Sports Awards winners
6-year-old violinist to make history at Bucks game this weekend
Mekhi Becton dedicates Super Bowl win to people watching in Richmond
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 1
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 2
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 3
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 4
2025 RVA Sports Awards Part 5