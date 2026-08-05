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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Matoaca Warriors

Former Warriors Assistant Billy Rudd returns as Head Coach
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Matoaca Warriors
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2025 record: 3-7

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Billy Rudd (1st season at Matoaca)

Returning starters: 8-10

Of note: Billy Rudd returns to Matoaca, where he was an Assistant, after three years at his alma mater Meadowbrook. Stephen Ankiel comes into camp as QB 1, after splitting time last season. They finished the season winning three of their last four after an 0-6 start. Three of those losses were to teams that made a Regional Final (Petersburg, Thomas Dale and Hermitage). The other won a State Title (Benedictine).



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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