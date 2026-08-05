Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Matoaca Warriors

2025 record: 3-7

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Billy Rudd (1st season at Matoaca)

Returning starters: 8-10

Of note: Billy Rudd returns to Matoaca, where he was an Assistant, after three years at his alma mater Meadowbrook. Stephen Ankiel comes into camp as QB 1, after splitting time last season. They finished the season winning three of their last four after an 0-6 start. Three of those losses were to teams that made a Regional Final (Petersburg, Thomas Dale and Hermitage). The other won a State Title (Benedictine).