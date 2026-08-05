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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Huguenot Falcons

Huguenot wants more off of 1st Regional Final appearance since 2005
Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Huguenot Falcons
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2025 record: 11-2

Season result: Defeated Spotsylvania 52-10 in 1st round of Region 4B Playoffs, defeated Louisa 34-11 Region 4B Semifinal, lost to Varina 21-12 in Region 4B Final

Head Coach: Charles Scott (4th season)

Returning starters: 18

Of Note: Huguenot reached a Regional Final for the first time since 2005. 18 starters return from a team that won at least 11 games two years in a row, which had never happened in program history. Charles Scott Jr., the son of the Head Coach, will start at quarterback this season for a 2nd straight season. First time a QB will start under HC Charles Scott at Huguenot for two straight seasons.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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