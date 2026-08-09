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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

Douglas Freeman has been a perennial playoff threat, if not a participant, since 2013, and getting one postseason win is expected, but is no longer enough.
Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks
Posted

2025 Record: 6-5

Playoff result: lost to William Fleming 46-6

Head coach: Kevin Simonds, 3rd season (12-9)

Starters returning: 13

Of Note: Freeman has been a perennial playoff threat, if not a participant, since 2013, and getting one postseason win is expected, but is no longer enough. Last year's 1-3 start left a very small margin for error down the stretch; they are hoping to ease this season. QB1 will be junior Will Throuron who played a handful of snaps last year, with RB Julian Gambrel and WR Nolan Chizuk joined by some returners on the offensive line. 5 of last year's 6 wins were by a touchdown or less.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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