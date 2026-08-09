Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

2025 Record: 6-5

Playoff result: lost to William Fleming 46-6

Head coach: Kevin Simonds, 3rd season (12-9)

Starters returning: 13

Of Note: Freeman has been a perennial playoff threat, if not a participant, since 2013, and getting one postseason win is expected, but is no longer enough. Last year's 1-3 start left a very small margin for error down the stretch; they are hoping to ease this season. QB1 will be junior Will Throuron who played a handful of snaps last year, with RB Julian Gambrel and WR Nolan Chizuk joined by some returners on the offensive line. 5 of last year's 6 wins were by a touchdown or less.