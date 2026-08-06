Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats

2025 record: 12-1

Playoff result: def. Nottoway 49-8, def. Thomas Jefferson 21-14, lost to Poquoson 19-14

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt, 6th season (37-22)

Starters returning: 8

Of note: Pruitt has improved the Wildcat program in each of his first five years, setting a school record with 12 wins and posting just the second undefeated regular season in program history. Jahkee Cotman will take over at QB1 after playing receiver last year. Armstrong’s defense pitched 5 shutouts last year which was another program record. Shadarius Pickett returns to the offensive backfield after rushing for over 1300 yards and scoring 14 TDs last year. The Wildcats will not play Mechanicsville for the first time in over 40 years, replaced on the schedule by the first ever meeting with Arcadia