Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Caroline Cavaliers

2025 Record: 8-3

Playoff result: lost to Louisa 28-7

Head Coach: Terry Alexander, 3rd season (14-7)

Starters returning: 12

Of Note: Alexander's Cavaliers turned in their most successful season since 2007 with last year's 8 wins, and they will no longer sneak up on any of their opponents. After winning their first 7, they dropped three of their last four, which was attributed to some injuries, but also penalties, making discipline a bigger focus during this year's camp. QB1 will be sophomore Rashawn Rollins, who will be joined in the backfield by RB Treshawn Berryman, working his way back from an ACL injury as well as an experienced defensive backfield. In each of Alexander's first three seasons with the program, they've increased their win total.