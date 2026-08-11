Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: King William Cavaliers

2025 Record: 7-4

Playoff result: lost to Thomas Jefferson 42-8

Head Coach: Scott Moore, 7th season (44-22)

Starters returning: 16

Of note: Moore had to play several sophomores last year, and this year’s team returns almost all of them and is “less young” than they were last year. K’Sean Hill (1460 yards, 21 rushing TDs) returns at QB1 as a little more of a passing threat this year, but the Cavaliers bread and butter will be running the ball. Ty Newbill and Jordan Spivey return at WR to help provide a little more offensive balance. Since 1993, King William has missed the playoffs just once in a non-Covid year and Moore’s numbers on both varsity and JV reflect an increased support and belief in the program. They will face a September gauntlet of Essex, Caroline and Armstrong in three straight weeks, games they lost decisively last year.