Final Score Friday 2026 preview: Manchester Lancers

2025 record: 10-2

Season result: Defeated Landstown 38-28 in 1st round of Region 6A playoffs, lost to Thomas Dale 27-21 in Regional Semifinal.

Head Coach: Jason Harrell (3rd season, 18-6 career record)

Returning starters: 8

Of note: Last season, Manchester won at least 10 games for the 7th time in the last 10 years and extended their consecutive playoff appearance streak to 13 straight seasons. Coach Harrell has a legit quarterback competition this season, as three players are going after the job.